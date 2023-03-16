Brian Cox's Take On Meghan Markle Is As Harsh As His Succession Character

When Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry in 2016, many thought she was living a royal fantasy, but it actually turned into a royal nightmare. Since joining the royal family, Meghan Markle has faced an onslaught of backlash for every little thing she has done. From breaking traditional norms to departing the royal family, the former "Suits" actor has been at the center of many controversies. Meghan could have never expected the journey she has had since joining the royal family, and it seemed that no matter what she did, nothing was ever good enough. She told The Cut, "... just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchies."

Throughout her troubling experience, some have supported the Duchess of Sussex, and others have only contributed to the criticism. No matter who it was, it seemed like everyone had an opinion about how Meghan was living her life, including "Succession" actor, Brian Cox.

Oddly, in the past, Cox has been vocal about his support for Prince Harry and Meghan. Just last year, the "Succession" actor told Good Morning Britain, "I don't know what went on (with Harry and Meghan), but something clearly traumatic went on for the pair of them." Cox even shared he felt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were telling the truth about their terrible journey with the royal family, but since that interview, something has changed. It seems that Cox is no longer on Meghan and Harry's side.