Melissa Gorga Shadily Claims Teresa Giudice Surgically Enhanced Her Forehead

The drama never stops on "Real Housewives of New Jersey." This season has been all about Teresa Giudice's new romance and the never-ending conflict leading up to her wedding. So far, Giudice and her best frenemy, Melissa Gorga, have butted heads about everything from wedding parties to seating charts.

There is more conflict to come, though. While the wedding has yet to air on Bravo, fans were shocked to learn that Melissa and her husband Joe (Giudice's brother) refused to attend the wedding. According to sources, Melissa and Joe skipped the nuptials as they believed Giudice had a hand in spreading rumors that Melissa had an affair. "One of the secrets was Melissa making out with this guy while she was on a press tour in the city," an insider told Us Weekly. "This 'rumor' was something that Teresa had known about for over a year and had been pushing for it to come out. Finally, the finale was perfect timing." The source added that while castmate Danielle Cabral was the one to eventually bring up the rumors, Giudice pushed her to do it. "Teresa usually uses someone to bring up drama, so she played a part in that."

Whatever the truth, things are not good between Melissa and Giudice. Since the season premiered, Melissa has taken every chance she can to take a shot at Giudice — most recently for the size of her forehead.