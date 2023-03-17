Sam Neill Gets Real About His Cancer Diagnosis For The First Time In New Memoir

Acclaimed actor Sam Neill has opened up about his previous cancer diagnosis in a new interview.

If you're a fan of classic '90s films, then you've most likely crossed paths with his boundless talent. While his extensive acting career features an array of iconic roles, his portrayal of paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in 1993's "Jurassic Park" solidified his status as an industry heavyweight. Over the years, Neill has continued to work as an in-demand actor. In the years following his appearance in the Jurassic Park franchise, Neill has gained recognition for his blockbuster films and versatile acting craft.

However, despite his film and TV career showing no signs of slowing down, the New Zealand actor's personal life has recently been hit with a difficult medical challenge. Ahead of the release of his upcoming memoir "Did I Ever Tell You This," Neill revealed to The Guardian that he is in remission for stage three blood cancer.