Lance Reddick's Final Instagram Post Is Heartbreaking Now

Actor Lance Reddick, famous for playing Cedric Daniels on "The Wire" and Charon in the "John Wick" series, died on March 17 at age 60. TMZ first reported the news that Reddick was found in the morning in his Los Angeles home. While the cause of death has not yet been revealed, the outlet said that Reddick died of natural causes.

Reddick's unexpected passing has prompted several fellow actors to speak on the longevity and power of his career. Ben Stiller jumped on Twitter to say, "Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play 'Afterplay,' playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did. Nothing is lost." Actor Wendell Pierce tweeted, "A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones."

Reddick is mourned by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and his two children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick, whom he shared with his first wife, Suzanne Yvonne Louis. Reddick posted something on Instagram only a day before he died, and it's totally heartbreaking in hindsight.