Lance Reddick's Final Instagram Post Is Heartbreaking Now
Actor Lance Reddick, famous for playing Cedric Daniels on "The Wire" and Charon in the "John Wick" series, died on March 17 at age 60. TMZ first reported the news that Reddick was found in the morning in his Los Angeles home. While the cause of death has not yet been revealed, the outlet said that Reddick died of natural causes.
Reddick's unexpected passing has prompted several fellow actors to speak on the longevity and power of his career. Ben Stiller jumped on Twitter to say, "Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play 'Afterplay,' playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did. Nothing is lost." Actor Wendell Pierce tweeted, "A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones."
Reddick is mourned by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and his two children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick, whom he shared with his first wife, Suzanne Yvonne Louis. Reddick posted something on Instagram only a day before he died, and it's totally heartbreaking in hindsight.
Lance Reddick's final Instagram post is for an animal shelter
The day before he died, Lance Reddick shared a series of photos on Instagram of himself and his dogs lounging on the couch at home. The post was in support of Animal League, the "world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization," and was also linked to the upcoming release of Reddick's film "John Wick: Chapter 4," alongside Keanu Reeves.
Reddick captioned the post, "On screen and off, it's no surprise I love spoiling my dogs. [Official Hard Rock] makes it easy with a full line of [John Wick Movie] dog swag available at [Hard Rock Hotels]." The series of photos show Reddick and his pups, who are climbing all over him and licking his face.
Obviously, he was a very beloved dog dad! Reddick posted other dog content over the past week, and TMZ noted that he had missed the "John Wick" premiere in New York City on March 15, and instead, posted a clip of his dogs napping on the couch. Whether he missed the premiere for medical reasons or not is unclear, but what's obvious is how much he loved his pets.