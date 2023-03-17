The Tragic Death Of The Wire Star Lance Reddick

Beloved actor Lance Reddick has died at the age of 60, law enforcement confirmed to TMZ on March 17. While a source told the news outlet that his passing may have been of natural causes, an official cause of death report has yet to be released.

Before his tragic death, Reddick was happily married to his wife of 12 years, Stephanie Reddick. While the pair did not share any children, the talented actor is survived by his two children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Alexander Reddick, from his first marriage to Suzanne Yvonne Louis. Outside of his quiet and private personal life, Reddick cultivated an incredible career in the film, television and music industries dating back to the '90s. While the start of his career featured one-off roles in various sitcoms and dramas, the "Law and Order: SVU" talent reached his big break after starring in the critically HBO series "The Wire."

Following his 60-episode run in the aforementioned series, Reddick continued to rack in high-profile roles in projects like the "John Wick" film series, Amazon Prime's "The Legend of Vox Machina," and Fox's "Fringe." Of course, his fans and industry peers are devastated by the loss of the "Resident Evil" star. Keep reading to find out how the Hollywood community and his dedicated fanbase have reacted to the news.

More to come...