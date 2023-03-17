Khloé Kardashian Assures She's Single Despite Her Confusing Instagram Behavior

The relationship between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has been tumultuous, to say the least. While their second child together was on the way, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star broke things off with Thompson in late 2021 when it was discovered that he cheated and had a child on the way with Maralee Nichols. Afterward, Kardashian remained single for a while until she started dating an unnamed private equity investor. That romance did not last, as it was confirmed they split in August 2022 after "things just fizzled out," per an Us Weekly source. Not long after, Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second child together, via surrogate, but stayed separated.

Following the death of the NBA player's mother in January, Kardashian started spending time with her former flame. "Tristan wants to show the world, Khloé, and his mom — his guardian angel — the man and father that he can be, even more so now," a source told Entertainment Tonight Canada on March 9. Buzz started circulating that the two could be getting back together.

The Good American honcho fanned the flames of those rumors when she wrote a heartfelt Instagram birthday post to Thompson on March 13, which included a number of snaps of the NBA vet and their kids. That post sparked backlash from fans who believed this was a sign the two were dating. Days later, Kardashian created more Instagram posts that further confused fans about her relationship status.