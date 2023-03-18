Gwyneth Paltrow Sounds Off At Critics Of Her Controversial Eating Routine

When Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her eating habits, the Goop founder had critics concerned that most of her meals don't subsist of solid foods, or even something goopy, but only the runniest of fluids.

Paltrow is someone who is hyper-aware of everything that she puts in her body. According to the Mirror, in 2011, she told British talk show host Jonathan Ross, "I'd rather smoke crack than eat cheese from a can." But the wellness fanatic's wealth provides her with access to limitless other culinary options — of which she doesn't take full advantage. For the most important meal of the day, Paltrow's menu isn't very varied. "In the morning I'll have some things that won't spike my blood sugar," she said on "The Art of Being Well" podcast, "so I have coffee, I'll have a celery juice with lemon, lemon water." After revealing that this is what sustains her for a one-hour workout and a session in the sauna, she continued, "I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot." For dinner, she can finally have something solid, chowing down on meals that consist of veggies, chicken, fish, and select Paleo-diet-friendly carbs.

Paltrow also said that she's a fan of intermittent fasting, which involves avoiding eating for long stretches of time. Some critics, including model Tess Holliday, complained that she's promoting unhealthy eating habits, prompting Paltrow to set the record straight and assure them that she isn't starving herself.