What Donald Trump's Potential Arrest Means For His Future

Former President Donald Trump might be facing criminal charges soon, and he is not particularly pleased about it.

The mega-controversial figure has in past years found himself in the middle of one too many legal scandals. In 2022, it was revealed that the former president was under investigation after thousands of White House documents, including some which were considered classified were found in his Mar-a-Lago residence. And while the Department of Justice is yet to decide whether or not to file criminal charges against him, Trump has denied any wrongdoing and maintained a claim of innocence. But of course, his legal troubles don't end there.

As his campaign for the 2024 presidential election was just getting off the ground, Trump made a big prediction about his future — one that could have big ramifications on his political career. Here's what 45 had to say about potentially being arrested.