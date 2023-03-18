What Donald Trump's Potential Arrest Means For His Future
Former President Donald Trump might be facing criminal charges soon, and he is not particularly pleased about it.
The mega-controversial figure has in past years found himself in the middle of one too many legal scandals. In 2022, it was revealed that the former president was under investigation after thousands of White House documents, including some which were considered classified were found in his Mar-a-Lago residence. And while the Department of Justice is yet to decide whether or not to file criminal charges against him, Trump has denied any wrongdoing and maintained a claim of innocence. But of course, his legal troubles don't end there.
As his campaign for the 2024 presidential election was just getting off the ground, Trump made a big prediction about his future — one that could have big ramifications on his political career. Here's what 45 had to say about potentially being arrested.
Donald Trump predicts a looming arrest
On March 18, former President Donald Trump took to his truth social to announce his imminent arrest in relation to ongoing investigation about the Stormy Daniels hush money case. "The far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," he wrote in the post, per CNN. Insisting on his innocence, the former president threw jabs at Manhattan District Attorney whom he accused of leaking incriminating information that has fueled the attention he is now receiving.
Further on in his post, Trump left a message for his supporters, asking that they take back the country's justice system by protest against his arrest. "Protest, take our nation back," he wrote. This, of course, is not the former president's first time being associated to a protest. Following the January 6 capitol insurrection, Trump faced allegations of encouraging supporters to protest due to his insistence of rigging in the 2020 presidential elections.
Trump could possibly be barred from holding public office in the future if found guilty, which certainly puts a wrench in his plans to run for president again.