Donald Trump's 2024 Announcement Signals The Family Is Distant As Ever

Donald Trump just announced that he's running for President of the United States for the third time. It was just a few weeks ago when the ex-president vowed to pursue a bid for head of state once again. At a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on November 5, he offered a conspicuous hint at his White House plans. "I'm not going to say it right now ... Four more years," he exclaimed. "Everybody, I promise you, in the very next, very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be so happy."

Despite Trump's apparent enthusiasm to run for the presidency again, more and more Republicans are reportedly opposed to the idea. Mike Pence, who was once his loyal partner, expressed dissent. "I think we'll have better choices," he told The New York Times. Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan also made it clear that Trump will not have his endorsement. "It's basically the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race, and it's like, three strikes, you're out," he told CNN. Even the 76-year-old's family — including Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who was once a senior advisor to Donald — are allegedly having second thoughts about supporting the 2024 campaign. An insider divulged to the New York Post that the Trump family patriarch was "begging" his two children to support his upcoming campaign.

While it seems that the odds are against Donald Trump's favor, that didn't stop him from announcing his bid for the 2024 presidency.