Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner's Reported Life Out Of The Spotlight Is Very Telling

Former President Donald Trump has been out of office for over a year now, but he and his family are still making headlines despite his Twitter ban. There have been rumors swirling that Donald could possibly run again in the 2024 election. During an Arizona rally on January 15, thousands of people gathered to hear Donald speak at his first rally in six months, per The Atlantic. "I ran twice and we won twice," he said. "This crowd is a massive symbol of what took place, because people are hungry for the truth. They want their country back."

Before the night was over, Donald promised attendees that "in 2024, we are going to take back the White House," alluding that there was a chance he could run again. At least, that's what his fans made of it. "I want Trump back now," one supporter told The Atlantic. "I can't do another three years of this."

Whether Donald will run for office again or not, it appears two of his former top aides, his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, don't have any plans to get back into the political scene, instead choosing to live a low-key life.