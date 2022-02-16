Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner's Reported Life Out Of The Spotlight Is Very Telling
Former President Donald Trump has been out of office for over a year now, but he and his family are still making headlines despite his Twitter ban. There have been rumors swirling that Donald could possibly run again in the 2024 election. During an Arizona rally on January 15, thousands of people gathered to hear Donald speak at his first rally in six months, per The Atlantic. "I ran twice and we won twice," he said. "This crowd is a massive symbol of what took place, because people are hungry for the truth. They want their country back."
Before the night was over, Donald promised attendees that "in 2024, we are going to take back the White House," alluding that there was a chance he could run again. At least, that's what his fans made of it. "I want Trump back now," one supporter told The Atlantic. "I can't do another three years of this."
Whether Donald will run for office again or not, it appears two of his former top aides, his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, don't have any plans to get back into the political scene, instead choosing to live a low-key life.
Ivanka Trump and her family live in a small town
Ivanka Trump has made it seem like she has no desire to get back out into the political scene. On February 2, she reportedly made a call to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio — who is up for reelection this year — and told him she will not run against him, reps for both parties told CNN. Instead Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner, and their three children have since settled down in Surfside, Florida, a small town with about 6,000 people, per Washingtonian.
Known as "Miami's Uptown Beachtown," living in Surfside has its benefits for the formerly public couple. "They're really just settling into normal life and really enjoying it," a source close to Kushner told People. A simpler life away from the chaos of politics has given them both more time to spend with loved ones, and for Ivanka, time to spend playing sports like tennis and golf. The source added, "Jared's spending a lot more time with his family because over the last four years that was something neither of them could do as much as they wanted to."
While Surfside's mayor told Washingtonian that the Kushners "were like anybody else and blended in with the crowd," they still keep high-profile company. A friend of the couple told People that they have hung out with Pharrell Williams and Pit Bull.