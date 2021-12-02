Former Top White House Official Reveals If Donald Trump Will Really Run In 2024
Donald Trump has been making a lot of headlines as to whether or not he is going to give it a shot for another run for office. Even though an official announcement is yet to be made, Trump has definitely been toying with the idea. As he told Fox Business just last week, "I think if I run, I'll get it. Look, I have a 94, 95%, even in the CPAC [Conservative Political Action Conference], I had a 98% approval rating. So if I decide to run, I'll get it very easily. Most people have said that if I run, they won't run against me."
And while there's some speculation that other Republicans like Chris Christie and even Liz Cheney are two forces that Trump will be forced to reckon with, one of his former White House advisors has made a surprising admission on whether or not he thinks Trump will run for office again in 2024. And that's not because anyone has any doubts about a Trump 2024 campaign happening, but the former president's own personal reasoning behind it. Or at least that's what this former chief of staff believes.
Jim Kelly says Donald Trump doesn't want to be a 'loser'
Former White House chief of staff Jim Kelly doesn't believe that Donald Trump will put in an effort to become the Republican party's nominee for the 2024 election — simply because he doesn't want to be seen as a "loser" twice over. (Though Trump has continued to claim that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, those claims have been debunked.) In a new interview with The Atlantic, Kelly put his opinion this way, "Trump won't run. He'll continue talking about it; he may even declare, but he will not run. And the reason is he simply cannot be seen as a loser." Kelly's comments echo the opinion of Trump's disgraced former lawyer Michael Cohen, who told CNN that "Donald will not run" due to a "fragile ego [that] cannot stand to be considered a two-time loser."
But then again, the word "loser" seemed to have followed Trump everywhere during his first and only term in office. He allegedly called U.S. service members killed in combat "losers," but later called the allegations "fake news," per the Washington Post. He also allegedly called late Sen. John McCain one, too, according to the Evening Standard (a claim which he denies as well). As detailed by MacLean's, there's even a whole list of celebrities, TV anchors, and just people in general that Trump has called "losers," "dummies," and "idiots" in the past — primarily on his since-banned Twitter account. For someone who has slammed many with the "loser" title, it seems like Trump desperately doesn't want that label.