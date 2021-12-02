Former Top White House Official Reveals If Donald Trump Will Really Run In 2024

Donald Trump has been making a lot of headlines as to whether or not he is going to give it a shot for another run for office. Even though an official announcement is yet to be made, Trump has definitely been toying with the idea. As he told Fox Business just last week, "I think if I run, I'll get it. Look, I have a 94, 95%, even in the CPAC [Conservative Political Action Conference], I had a 98% approval rating. So if I decide to run, I'll get it very easily. Most people have said that if I run, they won't run against me."

And while there's some speculation that other Republicans like Chris Christie and even Liz Cheney are two forces that Trump will be forced to reckon with, one of his former White House advisors has made a surprising admission on whether or not he thinks Trump will run for office again in 2024. And that's not because anyone has any doubts about a Trump 2024 campaign happening, but the former president's own personal reasoning behind it. Or at least that's what this former chief of staff believes.