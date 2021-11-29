Should Donald Trump Be Worried About Chris Christie?
Even though he lost his bid for a second term in the White House, Donald Trump's name continues to make headlines, as it's been suggested that he is seriously considering a run for the presidency again in 2024. In fact, the former president has managed to collect over $100 million in fundraising efforts, signaling that he does have his eye on the prize, while there's also been speculation about whether his wife Melania Trump is ready to put the spotlight back on herself, too. If that weren't enough, Donald even told Fox Business during an interview that he'd easily clinch the Republican nomination again. "I think if I run, I'll get it. Look, I have a 94, 95 percent, even in the CPAC [Conservative Political Action Conference], I had a 98 percent approval rating," Trump said. "So if I decide to run, I'll get it very easily. Most people have said that if I run, they won't run against me."
And while Trump feels very confident about becoming the Republican party's future nominee for the 2024 election, there might be one person that is standing in his way: the former governor of New Jersey and one of his past supporters, Chris Christie.
Is Chris Christie willing to block Donald Trump?
Apparently, there are two politicians out there that Donald Trump may want to be afraid of, especially if they decide to team up against him: Chris Christie and Liz Cheney. However, Christie has hinted that he too is considering a run for the White House in 2024, but only if he is certain that he will win. Christie said, "If I see a pathway to winning, I'll run," Christie said, according to the Associated Press. "And I feel like I have the skills and the talent and the ability to be able to make a difference in our party and in the country. And I'm certainly, at 59 years old, not ready to retire."
One of the reasons why Christie has been tipped as a strong competitor against Trump is because he is taking a different approach. In his book "Republican Rescue," the former New Jersey Governor suggests that his party should stop obsessing over their 2020 loss and instead focus on the future. During a speech in Las Vegas, Christie even said that he wants to work on a "plan for tomorrow, not a grievance about yesterday" — which Trump was quick to fire back with his own jab, per the New York Post. He pointed out that Christie left his governorship in New Jersey with "low ratings" and that the people of New Jersey "didn't want to hear from him." Seems like it may be only a matter of time before Christie makes his move in the backyard playground of political insults.