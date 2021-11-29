Should Donald Trump Be Worried About Chris Christie?

Apparently, there are two politicians out there that Donald Trump may want to be afraid of, especially if they decide to team up against him: Chris Christie and Liz Cheney. However, Christie has hinted that he too is considering a run for the White House in 2024, but only if he is certain that he will win. Christie said, "If I see a pathway to winning, I'll run," Christie said, according to the Associated Press. "And I feel like I have the skills and the talent and the ability to be able to make a difference in our party and in the country. And I'm certainly, at 59 years old, not ready to retire."

One of the reasons why Christie has been tipped as a strong competitor against Trump is because he is taking a different approach. In his book "Republican Rescue," the former New Jersey Governor suggests that his party should stop obsessing over their 2020 loss and instead focus on the future. During a speech in Las Vegas, Christie even said that he wants to work on a "plan for tomorrow, not a grievance about yesterday" — which Trump was quick to fire back with his own jab, per the New York Post. He pointed out that Christie left his governorship in New Jersey with "low ratings" and that the people of New Jersey "didn't want to hear from him." Seems like it may be only a matter of time before Christie makes his move in the backyard playground of political insults.