Is Melania Trump Ready To Get The Spotlight Back On Her?

Former first lady Melania Trump has kept a rather low profile ever since her husband Donald Trump ended his term at The White House. In fact, other than a brief sighting with her son Barron Trump in New York City during the summer of 2021, Melania has rarely been seen in public ever since the end of her husband's administration, according to the New York Post. And while there has been speculation floating around that Donald is looking to run for the presidency again in 2024, Melania has made quite the effort to stay as quiet as possible, per CNN. One source close to the situation even told the news outlet, "Being first lady again is not what she wants. For her, it was a chapter — and it's over, and that's that." A second tipster added, "You're not going to see her at rallies or campaign events, even if he 'officially' says he's running again."

With that said, Melania has recently stepped out not once, but twice. With her two public appearances, a lot of people are now wondering if she's changed her mind about wanting to live a private life, versus one back in the political limelight.