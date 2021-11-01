Did Melania Trump Really Roll Her Eyes At Donald Trump During Their Latest Public Appearance?

On October 30, Donald Trump and Melania Trump were seen together at a World Series game between Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. Per Business Insider, when the two teams were facing each other, Melania could be seen smiling while standing next to Donald. In a short while, she could be seen turning away — the smile on her face now gone — and rolling her eyes at her husband.

As soon as the videos started making rounds on social media, Trump critics thought it an excellent opportunity to take a jibe at their relationship. Mike Sington, an executive at NBC, tweeted, "Watch the scorn and disgust Melania gives to Trump as she turns away from him, in their first public appearance together since April." Another tweeter piled on, writing, "Does anyone know how many dollars Melania Trump got for the 5 minutes she stood next to Trump?" Several other tweets similarly alleged a sourness in their relationship — one that had become evident in the couple's several public appearances.

Speaking on the intricacies of their relationship Nadia Essex, a former dating expert on British reality TV show "Celebs Go Dating," told the Daily Star in February that it was only a matter of time that the two divorced since there was "zero chemistry between them and her body language towards him is very hostile." Essex added, "I don't believe either of them are happy in the relationship. I believe they live apart already and are only really married by name."