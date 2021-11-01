Did Melania Trump Really Roll Her Eyes At Donald Trump During Their Latest Public Appearance?
What could rolling eyes at your partner mean? Well, it's not often a good thing — especially if it's late into the relationship. An eye roll is a classic example of contempt, annoyance, or discomfort around someone. While it can be just a casual sign, other times it could be a red flag. According to research by University of Washington's psychology professor John Gottman, and as reported by The Wall Street Journal in 2002, rolling eyes at a spouse's comment can be a sign that divorce is on the horizon. The research found that couples divorcing early in their relationship showed volatile and negative emotions. However, marriages that ended later showed a trend of suppressed emotions, such as eye-rolling.
Given how their marriage has often seemed, it wouldn't be all that shocking to hear that Melania Trump rolled her eyes at Donald Trump. After Trump's loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential elections, there have been numerous rumors around the growing sourness between Donald and Melania. Omarosa Manigault Newman reportedly said in November 2020, per the Daily Mail, that the former first lady was "counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce." Months later, the couple is still together, but negative body language continues to plague their public appearances together. So did Melania really roll her eyes at her latest public appearance with Trump?
Melania Trump seemed to roll eyes at Donald Trump at a World Series game
On October 30, Donald Trump and Melania Trump were seen together at a World Series game between Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. Per Business Insider, when the two teams were facing each other, Melania could be seen smiling while standing next to Donald. In a short while, she could be seen turning away — the smile on her face now gone — and rolling her eyes at her husband.
As soon as the videos started making rounds on social media, Trump critics thought it an excellent opportunity to take a jibe at their relationship. Mike Sington, an executive at NBC, tweeted, "Watch the scorn and disgust Melania gives to Trump as she turns away from him, in their first public appearance together since April." Another tweeter piled on, writing, "Does anyone know how many dollars Melania Trump got for the 5 minutes she stood next to Trump?" Several other tweets similarly alleged a sourness in their relationship — one that had become evident in the couple's several public appearances.
Speaking on the intricacies of their relationship Nadia Essex, a former dating expert on British reality TV show "Celebs Go Dating," told the Daily Star in February that it was only a matter of time that the two divorced since there was "zero chemistry between them and her body language towards him is very hostile." Essex added, "I don't believe either of them are happy in the relationship. I believe they live apart already and are only really married by name."