Which Huge Public Event Is Donald Trump Going To Attend?
Donald Trump might no longer be a decision-making fixture in Washington, D.C., but that doesn't mean he's been pushed back from the spotlight and into obscurity. In fact, a day doesn't go by that the former president of the United States is not in the headlines. The Atlantic suggests he is looking to make a bid for the White House yet again in 2024 while also stumping for the Republican candidate in Virginia's gubernatorial race, per Politico.
Even controversial political consultant Kellyanne Conway believes there's hope for Trump in the future. "Gallup today came out with a poll that showed since June, Joe Biden's approval rating among Independents has cratered 21 points. Think about that. Just three or four months, it's gone down 21 points," she told Fox News in October, while seeming to suggest that Washington is going in the wrong direction again.
That might be one of the reasons why Trump refuses to stay home, whether that be at his place at Mar-A-Lago in West Palm Beach or at his favorite golfing retreat in Bedminster, New Jersey. It might also be the reason why he's about to make an appearance at a huge public event. Here's what you need to know.
Donald Trump wants a night out at the ball game
According to Fox News, former President Donald Trump will likely attend Game 4 of the MLB World Series, when the Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros on their home turf at Truist Park in Atlanta on October 30. Outkick founder and sports pundit Clay Travis broke the news on Twitter when he wrote, "Sources tell me President Trump will be in Atlanta for World Series game 4 on Saturday night. Commissioner Rob Manfred and Trump in the same stadium?! Get your popcorn."
The last time that Trump attended an MLB game was back in 2019, when he was met with a stadium full of "boos" and "lock him up" chants from his critics, as detailed by NPR. He was slated to toss the ball from the mound, but refused to, as he said, "They gotta dress me up in a lot of heavy armor. I'll look too heavy. I don't like that."
So far, Trump himself hasn't made any comments about the matter, but that doesn't mean he won't show up. As for sports fans, they didn't seem too happy about his possible appearance, with one person replying to the tweet, "He enjoyed getting booed so much at the last World Series he attended he's back for more?' However, some were confident his appearance would be well-received. Now, how Trump will dress for the game remains to be seen, but let's just hope he doesn't pick out a jacket from his wife Melania Trump's closet.