Which Huge Public Event Is Donald Trump Going To Attend?

Donald Trump might no longer be a decision-making fixture in Washington, D.C., but that doesn't mean he's been pushed back from the spotlight and into obscurity. In fact, a day doesn't go by that the former president of the United States is not in the headlines. The Atlantic suggests he is looking to make a bid for the White House yet again in 2024 while also stumping for the Republican candidate in Virginia's gubernatorial race, per Politico.

Even controversial political consultant Kellyanne Conway believes there's hope for Trump in the future. "Gallup today came out with a poll that showed since June, Joe Biden's approval rating among Independents has cratered 21 points. Think about that. Just three or four months, it's gone down 21 points," she told Fox News in October, while seeming to suggest that Washington is going in the wrong direction again.

That might be one of the reasons why Trump refuses to stay home, whether that be at his place at Mar-A-Lago in West Palm Beach or at his favorite golfing retreat in Bedminster, New Jersey. It might also be the reason why he's about to make an appearance at a huge public event. Here's what you need to know.