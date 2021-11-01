How Much Money Has Donald Trump Raised Since Being Banned From Social Media?

A lot of former presidents often retreat to a life that's less hectic after leaving the White House, but not Donald Trump. Even though he failed at his bid for a second term in office in 2020, he's still been making the media rounds, organizing rallies with his supporters, and dropping hints that he's still got work to do for the country. Or at least, that's what he is still regularly putting forth in splashy interviews.

While speaking to Jeanine Pirro in a recent sit-down with Fox News, Trump opened up about the current state of our country, including his hometown of New York City. He said, "You look at New York what's going on with the crime ... New York is like a different place. Here is the good news. It could be changed, okay? ... de Blasio is the worst mayor. It is filthy dirty." And as Trump began the interview, perhaps unsurprisingly, "It's probably the worst presidency in history ..."

Although Trump left office in a blaze of controversy, his real estate empire seems to be struggling, and a continuing ban from most social media platforms is muffling his voice — he is still prompting change and talking his talk. Now, as far as how much money he's managed to raise since his ban from social media — that has a lot of people quite shocked.