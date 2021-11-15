Are These The Two Politicians Donald Trump Should Be The Most Afraid Of?

While Donald Trump hasn't made an official announcement just yet, there's been much speculation about whether or not he will run for the White House in 2024. But according to the Daily Beast, there are two Republicans that might put a wall between him and his path back to Washington D.C.: Liz Cheney and Chris Christie. Apparently, CNN hinted that Cheney is thinking about throwing her name in the hat as a potential Republican candidate while Christie made it pretty clear that he's no longer a Trump loyalist. Christie also hit Trump where it hurts the most when he said (per Axios), "When I ran for reelection in 2013, I got 60% of the vote. When he ran for reelection, he lost to Joe Biden."

Seeing how Christie endorsed Trump with a glowing review for the presidency back in 2016, as detailed by Politico — but only after he called him several not-so-nice names on the record — there's a good chance that the former New Jersey governor might change his mind about Trump again in the future. At least Cheney has been consistent with her opinion on the former president, especially when she told CBS News, "I think that millions of people around the country have been betrayed and misled, and deceived by Donald Trump. He continues to say things that aren't true, and continues to raise money off of those claims. And so to me, there's just not a question."