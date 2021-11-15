Are These The Two Politicians Donald Trump Should Be The Most Afraid Of?
Former President Donald Trump has a lot of people who have remained loyal to him in Washington, D.C. — but plenty of people have also become his political enemies. He's also someone who is not afraid to take his critics head on. In fact, in an interview with Time in 2019, Trump opened up about all of the challenges he faced trying to get his policies in place, including his vision for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. He said, "Look, I'm building a wall despite the fact that the Democrats don't want a wall built. They have fought every — we just won a lawsuit on the wall. I don't know if you saw that, a big one, a very important one, against Nancy Pelosi in the House. They sued us, and we won a lawsuit last week, a very big one."
And while Trump might have won some battles, but lost others (including his second term in office), there's a chance two of his biggest opponents in D.C. might be working together to form his greatest challenge yet. Here's why.
Can Chris Christie and Liz Cheney team up against Trump?
While Donald Trump hasn't made an official announcement just yet, there's been much speculation about whether or not he will run for the White House in 2024. But according to the Daily Beast, there are two Republicans that might put a wall between him and his path back to Washington D.C.: Liz Cheney and Chris Christie. Apparently, CNN hinted that Cheney is thinking about throwing her name in the hat as a potential Republican candidate while Christie made it pretty clear that he's no longer a Trump loyalist. Christie also hit Trump where it hurts the most when he said (per Axios), "When I ran for reelection in 2013, I got 60% of the vote. When he ran for reelection, he lost to Joe Biden."
Seeing how Christie endorsed Trump with a glowing review for the presidency back in 2016, as detailed by Politico — but only after he called him several not-so-nice names on the record — there's a good chance that the former New Jersey governor might change his mind about Trump again in the future. At least Cheney has been consistent with her opinion on the former president, especially when she told CBS News, "I think that millions of people around the country have been betrayed and misled, and deceived by Donald Trump. He continues to say things that aren't true, and continues to raise money off of those claims. And so to me, there's just not a question."