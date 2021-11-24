Does Michael Cohen Think Donald Trump Will Really Run Again For President In 2024?
Michael Cohen is officially finished with his prison sentence. On November 22, Cohen tweeted, "The official end to the #CohenConfinementCountdown...This is what freedom finally looks like!" Donald Trump's former attorney may be done doing time, but he's not done helping authorities with investigations on his old boss. And Cohen has strong opinions about the notion of Trump running for president again.
Per CNN, Cohen said, "I will continue to provide information testimony documents and my full cooperation on all ongoing investigations to ensure that others are held responsible for their dirty deeds and that no one is ever believed to be above the law."
According to NBC News, Cohen was sentenced to three months in prison for such crimes as lying to Congress, lying on his tax returns, and paying off people for their silence. CNN reports that he served the last 18 months of his sentence confined to his home, where he kept busy. Cohen launched a podcast, "Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen," released a book, "Disloyal," which became a New York Times bestseller and is a regular pundit on cable news.
In another interview with CNN, Cohen said Trump operates like the head of the Mafia. "He never tells you what to do. This is the way a mob boss speaks, this is what a mob boss does. He speaks in code, and he thinks that is going to stop them from prosecuting him. And he would be wrong." Cohen was asked if he thought Trump would really run again for president in 2024, and his answer wasn't what you'd expect.
Michael Cohen said Trump won't run for President in 2024
Michael Cohen said Donald Trump won't run for president in 2024 because of his fragile ego. "Donald will not run," the former Trump attorney told CNN emphatically. "Why? Because first of all, he has an incredibly fragile ego," he explained. "He lost by 9 million votes the first time. He will lose by more than 9 million the second, and his fragile ego cannot stand to be considered a two-time loser." Cohen also claimed that Trump's insistence that he actually won the 2020 presidential election — which has been repeatedly disproven — is actually benefitting the former president. "This is nothing more than the world's greatest grift. He's bringing in money greater than when he had the Trump Organization with all of its assets. So why would you give this up?"
And Cohen claims Trump will keep talking about this disproven election fraud "all the way to the end." The former fixer noted, "He's making money each and every day by sending out more texts. 'Oh, Donald won. Send $25.'"
Despite the number of pundits who predict another presidential run, Cohen's opinion about Trump's 2024 campaign has remained the same. In September, Cohen told Insider that Trump was "the greatest grifter in the history of American politics." But he told Insider his former boss won't run again because, "He cannot stomach the notion of being a two-time loser, but he will continue to grift until the very last second."
The 45th president's former attorney told the outlet that Trump is "trying to retain some semblance of power, importance, and relevance, none of which he has."