Does Michael Cohen Think Donald Trump Will Really Run Again For President In 2024?

Michael Cohen is officially finished with his prison sentence. On November 22, Cohen tweeted, "The official end to the #CohenConfinementCountdown...This is what freedom finally looks like!" Donald Trump's former attorney may be done doing time, but he's not done helping authorities with investigations on his old boss. And Cohen has strong opinions about the notion of Trump running for president again.

Per CNN, Cohen said, "I will continue to provide information testimony documents and my full cooperation on all ongoing investigations to ensure that others are held responsible for their dirty deeds and that no one is ever believed to be above the law."

According to NBC News, Cohen was sentenced to three months in prison for such crimes as lying to Congress, lying on his tax returns, and paying off people for their silence. CNN reports that he served the last 18 months of his sentence confined to his home, where he kept busy. Cohen launched a podcast, "Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen," released a book, "Disloyal," which became a New York Times bestseller and is a regular pundit on cable news.

In another interview with CNN, Cohen said Trump operates like the head of the Mafia. "He never tells you what to do. This is the way a mob boss speaks, this is what a mob boss does. He speaks in code, and he thinks that is going to stop them from prosecuting him. And he would be wrong." Cohen was asked if he thought Trump would really run again for president in 2024, and his answer wasn't what you'd expect.