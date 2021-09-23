What Does Michael Cohen Really Think About Donald Trump Running For President In 2024?
Michael Cohen used to be known as Donald Trump's right-hand man. The disbarred lawyer seemed to make all of Trump's problems "go away" — until Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for campaign finance violations and tax and bank fraud, CNBC detailed (including allegedly paying porn star Stormy Daniels "hush money" after she claimed to have slept with the president). But before he was sentenced to prison, it was part of Cohen's job to share glowing remarks and statements about his boss. "Mr. Trump's memory is fantastic. I've never come across a situation that Mr. Trump has said something that is not accurate," he told CNN's Jake Tapper back in 2015, per Politico.
That, of course, all changed the moment was behind bars, and his fondness for all things Trump died down — when he perhaps realized that the feelings between him and the former president of the United States were not mutual. With that said, it's no wonder that Cohen has some interesting thoughts to share about Trump's possible second run for the White House in 2024. Here's what he has to say.
Michael Cohen doesn't believe a word Donald Trump says
Apparently, Michael Cohen has been around someone like Donald Trump long enough that he knows when the former president is telling the truth and when he's not. In fact, Cohen believes that Trump is supposedly bluffing about a second run for office.
In an interview with Insider, Cohen put it this way: "His insatiable need for attention is one reason he continues to flaunt this disingenuous 2024 run. The other is he's making more money doing that than anything he has ever done before." If that weren't enough, Cohen also called his former boss "the greatest grifter" of American politics history and suggested that Trump will ultimately make up a handful of excuses as to why his name won't end up on the Republican ticket. "He cannot stomach the notion of being a two-time loser, but he will continue to grift until the very last second," he explained.
While Trump himself has not made any comments about his plans for 2024, he has been holding "Save America" rallies, seemingly in the hopes that he can drum up his base for support. Clearly, no one knows what is really going on behind closed doors, but it's safe to say that Trump is surely putting in a lot of energy for a very public job interview.