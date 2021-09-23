What Does Michael Cohen Really Think About Donald Trump Running For President In 2024?

Apparently, Michael Cohen has been around someone like Donald Trump long enough that he knows when the former president is telling the truth and when he's not. In fact, Cohen believes that Trump is supposedly bluffing about a second run for office.

In an interview with Insider, Cohen put it this way: "His insatiable need for attention is one reason he continues to flaunt this disingenuous 2024 run. The other is he's making more money doing that than anything he has ever done before." If that weren't enough, Cohen also called his former boss "the greatest grifter" of American politics history and suggested that Trump will ultimately make up a handful of excuses as to why his name won't end up on the Republican ticket. "He cannot stomach the notion of being a two-time loser, but he will continue to grift until the very last second," he explained.

While Trump himself has not made any comments about his plans for 2024, he has been holding "Save America" rallies, seemingly in the hopes that he can drum up his base for support. Clearly, no one knows what is really going on behind closed doors, but it's safe to say that Trump is surely putting in a lot of energy for a very public job interview.