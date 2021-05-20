Michael Cohen Speaks Out About Donald Trump's Latest Legal Issues
There's long been speculation about whether or not former President Donald Trump could be facing jail time, with people across the globe wondering both during and after his controversial single term in the White House if there's the potential for Trump to end up behind bars.
All that chatter only intensified when it was revealed on May 19 by the team of New York Attorney General, Letitia James that the Trump Organization is officially under criminal investigation. James' press secretary, Fabien Levy, claimed in an email (via Huffington Post) that they had "informed the Trump Organization that [their] investigation into the Organization is no longer purely civil in nature" and added they were "now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA." The email added that there would be "no additional comment."
The investigation is related Trump's pre-presidential business dealings and first began in 2019. Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen previously claimed that Trump had allegedly obtained bank loans by inflating his assets and had also allegedly devalued his assets in tax filings (per The New York Times).
Cohen is now speaking out again about his former client. Read on for to find out what he's saying about the Trumps and a potential prison stint.
Michael Cohen suggested Donald Trump and his family could be wearing 'orange jumpsuits'
It's not looking good for former President Donald Trump, at least that's if you believe his former attorney, Michael Cohen. In the wake of New York Attorney General Letitia James' announcement of an official criminal investigation, Cohen claimed during an appearance on MSNBC's "The Reid Out" on May 20 that he believes Trump could very well be heading to prison.
"I really believe that Donald Trump cares for only himself, and he realizes that his goose is cooked," Cohen said, admitting he believed the controversial businessman would probably "flip" on his family, "including his children," and potentially blame them for what the Trump Organization is being accused of. "It's never Donald. See, this is the problem. It's never, ever, Donald Trump. It's always somebody else."
Cohen then suggested that not only does he believe Trump could be facing prison time, but so could his family. "I do have to say that my credibility, I believe, is going to end up getting Donald, Don Jr., Ivanka, Jared, Eric, Weisselberg, his kids, some orange jumpsuits," he said.
It sounds like Cohen's once cozy relationship with the Trump family is most definitely no longer, but we'll have to wait and see how this one plays out.