Michael Cohen Speaks Out About Donald Trump's Latest Legal Issues

There's long been speculation about whether or not former President Donald Trump could be facing jail time, with people across the globe wondering both during and after his controversial single term in the White House if there's the potential for Trump to end up behind bars.

All that chatter only intensified when it was revealed on May 19 by the team of New York Attorney General, Letitia James that the Trump Organization is officially under criminal investigation. James' press secretary, Fabien Levy, claimed in an email (via Huffington Post) that they had "informed the Trump Organization that [their] investigation into the Organization is no longer purely civil in nature" and added they were "now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA." The email added that there would be "no additional comment."

The investigation is related Trump's pre-presidential business dealings and first began in 2019. Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen previously claimed that Trump had allegedly obtained bank loans by inflating his assets and had also allegedly devalued his assets in tax filings (per The New York Times).

Cohen is now speaking out again about his former client. Read on for to find out what he's saying about the Trumps and a potential prison stint.