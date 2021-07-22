What Michael Cohen Thinks Jared Kushner Did To Donald Trump

Just when it looked like the year couldn't get any worse for Donald Trump (he's been banned from Facebook and Twitter, and he underwent a second impeachment trial), it just did. As the investigation into the business practices of the Trump Organization continues, Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, has taken the opportunity to come out of the woodwork and offer his two cents on the situation.

Things turned sour between Trump and Cohen in 2017 when Cohen pled guilty to federal charges including bank fraud and lying to Congress after an investigation into Trump's business dealings with Russia. However, because Cohen cooperated with prosecutors and publicly turned on Trump, his sentence was relatively light. He is currently under house arrest but has reportedly continued to aid investigators with their case against Trump, per Insider.

Now that Trump is once again in the hot seat, Cohen has leaped at the chance to share criticism and insights regarding his former client/best frenemy. As things continue to spiral for Trump, Cohen's thoughts on Trump's supposedly deteriorating relationship with his beloved son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are raising some eyebrows. Here's what we know.