The Real Reason Donald Trump Was Banned From Facebook For Two Years

Former President Donald Trump doesn't have the best history with the Internet — Facebook suspended him after the January 6 Capitol riots. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg came out swinging against Trump's "decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building" in a January 7 statement.

Then, on May 5, Facebook's Oversight Board upheld the ban on the former president. When the ban was originally put into place in January, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stood behind the company's move. He wrote, "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

Trump wouldn't leave the internet that easily, though. In early May, he launched a blog, "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," as another way to communicate with his supporters. Fox News billed it as a "communications platform," but it seemed to serve as a launchpad for a new social media platform he had in the works. The blog has since been shut down after being live for less than a month. Even without his blog, though, Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts could be reinstated in January 2023. Keep reading for more details.