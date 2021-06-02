The Real Reason Donald Trump Shut Down His Website
Former president Donald Trump was banned from posting on Facebook and Twitter after January 6 when a mob invaded the White House, according to CNBC. The chaotic invasion occurred after Trump's "repeated and false claims on social media" that the presidential race was "stolen from him," per the outlet, and the insurrection forced Congress into hiding as people broke into the building.
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended his company's position to ban Trump. He took to Twitter in January and wrote: "We believe the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great, so we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely."
On January 8, Twitter permanently suspended Trump from its platform, writing, "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."
Since leaving the presidency — and after his social media ban — Trump launched a blog titled "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump." But just one month later it shut down — and we know why. Keep reading for more details.
Donald Trump's website is no longer a thing
Former president Donald Trump used his blog to share his thoughts and connect with supporters after he was banned from social media platforms Facebook and Instagram. However, his blog is officially shut down, according to CNBC.
"From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" no longer appears on his website and was only live for less than a month. His senior aide Jason Miller told the outlet it "will not be returning." "It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on. Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing," he added.
The blog launched in May (via Fox News) and even though it was referred to as a "communications platform," it did not seem that it packed the same punch as a traditional social media company. In fact, it looked like this was just a pit-stop for an entirely new social platform Trump was working on.
Miller lauded the blog on Twitter on May 4, hinting that a new platform was in the works. "President Trump's website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform. We'll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future."