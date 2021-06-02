The Real Reason Donald Trump Shut Down His Website

Former president Donald Trump was banned from posting on Facebook and Twitter after January 6 when a mob invaded the White House, according to CNBC. The chaotic invasion occurred after Trump's "repeated and false claims on social media" that the presidential race was "stolen from him," per the outlet, and the insurrection forced Congress into hiding as people broke into the building.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended his company's position to ban Trump. He took to Twitter in January and wrote: "We believe the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great, so we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely."

On January 8, Twitter permanently suspended Trump from its platform, writing, "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Since leaving the presidency — and after his social media ban — Trump launched a blog titled "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump." But just one month later it shut down — and we know why. Keep reading for more details.