Is Donald Trump Backing Down From Running In 2024?

Following the results of the months-long audit in Arizona — which concurred that the votes former President Donald Trump baselessly said were the product of fraudulent tampering were actually and verifiably in current President Joe Biden's favor from the very beginning — one could easily presume Trump's focus will shift from a past election to a future one. While Trump has spent a large chunk of his post-election time and political clout on GOP endorsements and fundraising for the 2022 midterms, 2024 has never been too far from his mind, either. Since exiting the White House in January, Trump has frequently teased officially announcing his intention to run again in 2024, though, as of this writing, has not outright thrown his hat into the ring.

Now, the reason for Trump's constant wind-ups in relation to a future bid might make more sense. According to an October 4 report published by The Washington Post, it seems those close to Trump are doing everything in their power to stave off any sort of public declaration of that ilk. However, as disclosures by these sources also seem to suggest, it might only be a case of delaying the inevitable. It could also be a reflection of a shifting tide in the Republican party itself. So what's really going on here?