The Real Reason Biden Is In Hot Water Over U.S. Military Dogs
The U.S. military's exit from Afghanistan was tumultuous and dominated the headlines as the last troops left the city of Kabul. In compliance with the Biden administration's agreement with the Taliban, the last air vessel carrying troops departed before August 31, per Fox News. As a result of the shaky exit, along with concerns surrounding Covid-19 and rising inflation, Joe Biden's approval rating took a significant hit for the first time since he went into the White House in January. According to a poll, 49% of Americans disapproved of Biden's actions as commander-in-chief, which was a 7% drop from the previous poll, via Morning Consult.
It was not only the public that was critical of Biden, but several politicians voiced their disapproval with how the POTUS handled the final days in the war-torn country. "Leaving Americans behind and leaving our Afghan friends behind who've worked with us would put upon us and will put upon us a moral stain," Mitt Romney said while appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," (via Yahoo! News).
Along with the people serving in the long-standing war were canine members of the military. These literal "war dogs" are used to sniff out threats including bombs, and possible hostile threats. They "detect scents more than 1,000 times better than any human or equipment" which makes "them ideal for patrols," per Bloomberg Government. Unfortunately, amidst the withdrawal, the Biden administration is now drawing the ire of animal rights groups.
Military dogs have been left behind
Although the last of the human American troops were evacuated from Afghanistan, 51 contract working dogs were reportedly left behind in Kabul, per Op India. Dr. Robin R. Ganzert, the president and CEO of the American Humane Society, penned a strongly-worded statement in a piece published on August 30. Ganzert wrote, "I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies."
The AHS president was bothered that the military seemingly did not attempt to coordinate with their organization to transport these remaining animals. "[I]t sickens us to sit idly by and watch these brave dogs who valiantly served our country be put to death or worse," she added.
A relief effort to retrieve the remaining animals was launched by Joshua Hosler, who is the president of Veteran Sheepdogs of America. Hosler is attempting to raise $1.67 million — which is the cost to charter a 737 plane from Afghanistan back to the U.S., per TMZ. He has already raised $1.4 million, and is not the only one spearheading such efforts, as former Royal Marine Paul "Pen" Farthing launched a similar project in hopes of rescuing 200 animals who were left behind after the tragic bombing at Kabul Airport. "It is just so depressing I had to leave them behind," the ex-soldier told The Sun. We have no words.