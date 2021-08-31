The Real Reason Biden Is In Hot Water Over U.S. Military Dogs

The U.S. military's exit from Afghanistan was tumultuous and dominated the headlines as the last troops left the city of Kabul. In compliance with the Biden administration's agreement with the Taliban, the last air vessel carrying troops departed before August 31, per Fox News. As a result of the shaky exit, along with concerns surrounding Covid-19 and rising inflation, Joe Biden's approval rating took a significant hit for the first time since he went into the White House in January. According to a poll, 49% of Americans disapproved of Biden's actions as commander-in-chief, which was a 7% drop from the previous poll, via Morning Consult.

It was not only the public that was critical of Biden, but several politicians voiced their disapproval with how the POTUS handled the final days in the war-torn country. "Leaving Americans behind and leaving our Afghan friends behind who've worked with us would put upon us and will put upon us a moral stain," Mitt Romney said while appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," (via Yahoo! News).

Along with the people serving in the long-standing war were canine members of the military. These literal "war dogs" are used to sniff out threats including bombs, and possible hostile threats. They "detect scents more than 1,000 times better than any human or equipment" which makes "them ideal for patrols," per Bloomberg Government. Unfortunately, amidst the withdrawal, the Biden administration is now drawing the ire of animal rights groups.