The Shocking Prediction Donald Trump Made On-Air

For an ex-president who is apparently dedicated to playing coy about whether or not he will make a bid for re-election in 2024, Donald Trump seems like he's doing everything in his power to circumvent an actual statement of intent to an extreme degree. Whether it's using any or all questions about his possible 2024 campaign as an excuse to bash President Joe Biden on any given occasion or to resurrect unsubstantiated and spurious claims of voter fraud in November 2020, Trump's recent spate of public appearances and interviews continue to circle around the question of 2024 without actually making direct contact with the matter itself. The latest example of this it seems is all-out prophecy, Nostradamus-style.

As The Daily Beast reported on September 15, Trump strongly implied during an interview on the conservative TV network Newsmax that the 2024 election would be an absolutely pivotal one for American politics — if doomsday doesn't happen first. So what exactly did Trump say during the on-air segment? And was it another case of attempting to rhetorically rally his conservative voter base by way of his usual routine, or did he have anything to back up his claims? Keep on reading after the jump to find out.