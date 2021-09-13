Sean Spicer Reveals New Information About Melania Trump's Feelings About Donald

Former President Donald Trump only left the Oval Office nine months ago, following his defeat at the hands of former Vice President Joe Biden. However, he's begun to make public appearances again, such as holding rallies and meeting with the NYPD and FDNY on 9/11. This leaves many wondering if Trump will run for president in 2024. According to Trump advisor Jason Miller, his chances of running again are "between 99 and 100 percent," per Forbes.

While Trump might be anxious to make a return to the White House, his wife Melania Trump is not. "Being first lady again is not what she wants," a source told CNN. "For her, it was a chapter — and it's over, and that's that." Another insider with information about the former first lady's feelings about the prospect went as far as to say, "You're not going to see her at rallies or campaign events, even if he 'officially' says he's running again." Melania has not made any public appearances since leaving the White House and is not participating in typical former first lady activities. In fact, she seems to have a separate life entirely. "She's not a presence at Mar-a-Lago at all. She's not mingling with people and rarely interacts with her husband's staff," a source told CNN.

Now, another person is weighing in on the situation. Read on to find out what Donald's former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has to say about the former first lady.