Would Donald Trump Really Run For The Mayor Of New York?

On the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, former President Donald Trump visited his hometown of New York City to commemorate the attack. "As a lifelong New Yorker, it was extraordinary to witness the strength and resilience of people of that incredible city — and it is indeed an incredible city," he said in pre-taped remarks screened on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., per the Washington Examiner.

In New York City, Trump met with members of the city's police and fire departments. The first responders received the former president well, greeting him with applause and staying to shake hands and take pictures with him. Rumors as of late have been swirling that Trump may take another shot at the White House in 2024. When asked if he had made concrete plans for 2024, Trump responded, "I think you're going to be very happy."

But another question seemingly caught the former president off guard. One officer asked Trump if he would consider running for mayor of New York City. Here's what he had to say.