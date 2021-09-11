Mary Trump Speaks Out As To Why Donald Trump May Not Be Able To Make A Political Comeback

Donald Trump has yet to announce whether he's running for president again in 2024, but it's clear that he still has plenty of supporters within the Republican party. People are still flocking to rallies to hear him speak, and, according to an Emerson College Poll, registered voters gave him a slight edge over President Joe Biden in a potential rematch, with 47% of respondents backing the former president and 46% saying they'd vote for Biden again.

Some Donald Trump allies and members of his inner circle are almost certain that he's going to run. While speaking to "Fox Across America" host Jimmy Failla, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan said that he'll enthusiastically back the former president again. "He hasn't announced and I don't know for sure, but if I'm betting I would bet the farm, bet the house, Jimmy's home, I would do whatever, because I think he's exactly what we need," he said. Donald Trump adviser Jason Miller suggested that Jordan will get his wish, basing his assessment of the situation on a conversation he had with the former president. He told Cheddar News that the likelihood he'll run is "between 99% and100%." And on September 2, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted that the former real estate mogul will announce he's running "sooner rather than later."

Even if Donald Trump does make a second bid for the White House, his niece, Mary Trump, believes her uncle simply won't have the time to campaign effectively. Read on to learn why.