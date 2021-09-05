Mary Trump Gives New Scathing Thoughts About Donald Trump's Mental State
Former President Donald Trump has kept a low profile since coming up short in the 2020 election to President Joe Biden. The controversial politician has made some occasional appearances since exiting the White House, including at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in February 2021. He also gave a nearly 90-minute speech at the North Carolina GOP Convention Dinner in early June, during which called his election loss "the crime of the century," via CNN. Despite his rare outings, this is the least we've heard from the former commander-in-chief, who previously spent a lot of time ranting on his now-suspended Twitter account.
Donald is seemingly plotting his return to politics while retreating from the public eye. And his reported return to politics is something his long list of critics aren't looking forward to. The TV personality-turned-politician's niece Mary Trump has been extremely outspoken about her feelings toward her uncle, calling out his behavior during television appearances, as well as in her New York Times-bestselling book "Too Much and Never Enough." Mary's July 2020 memoir detailed the "revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him" while shining a "bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world's health, economic security, and social fabric," according to the book's summary (via Simon & Schuster).
Now, Mary has a new message for her uncle. Keep scrolling for her scathing thoughts about Donald Trump.
Mary Trump called her uncle Donald Trump the "least intellectually curious person"
Mary Trump hasn't held back when it comes to criticizing former President Donald Trump. And in an interview with Business Insider published on September 4, the author said her uncle has the personality of a "fascist." Mary got candid about her thoughts on her uncle's mental state following the release of her new book, "The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal," which hit shelves on August 19, per Atlantic Books. "He is a fascist. But he probably doesn't know what 'fascist' means," Mary said to Business Insider.
"He thinks he deserves all the power in the world just because of who he is," Mary continued. "In his mind, he's always at the center of the universe and thinks he should be deferred to even though he's ignorant, the weakest, and the least intellectually curious person I've ever met."
Pointing out Donald's admiration for Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's dictator Kim Jong Un, as well as his apparently lackluster opinions of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Mary condemned her uncle for preferring to deal with authoritarian strongmen rather than those "willing to engage in diplomacy." Mary stated, "The only thing that matters to him is what he views, in his mind, to be strength. I guess his definition of strength is being cruel and disruptive as possible and getting away with it all the time."