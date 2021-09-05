Mary Trump Gives New Scathing Thoughts About Donald Trump's Mental State

Mary Trump hasn't held back when it comes to criticizing former President Donald Trump. And in an interview with Business Insider published on September 4, the author said her uncle has the personality of a "fascist." Mary got candid about her thoughts on her uncle's mental state following the release of her new book, "The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal," which hit shelves on August 19, per Atlantic Books. "He is a fascist. But he probably doesn't know what 'fascist' means," Mary said to Business Insider.

"He thinks he deserves all the power in the world just because of who he is," Mary continued. "In his mind, he's always at the center of the universe and thinks he should be deferred to even though he's ignorant, the weakest, and the least intellectually curious person I've ever met."

Pointing out Donald's admiration for Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's dictator Kim Jong Un, as well as his apparently lackluster opinions of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Mary condemned her uncle for preferring to deal with authoritarian strongmen rather than those "willing to engage in diplomacy." Mary stated, "The only thing that matters to him is what he views, in his mind, to be strength. I guess his definition of strength is being cruel and disruptive as possible and getting away with it all the time."