The Real Reason Donald Trump Criticized Joe Biden In His 9/11 Message
Former President Donald Trump is taking some heat for using a somber day of remembrance in America to launch an attack on his former political rival, current President Joe Biden. While Trump no longer has a Twitter page, his words were a hot topic of discussion on the social media platform on September 11.
Some netizens thought that what he said in his video message, which was supposed to be a "September 11th Address," was in poor taste. "To make today his political chess piece. There can be nothing lower," tweeted one critic. Others suggested that his behavior was par for the course. "Totally on brand. Message is always about hate & division even on this tragic anniversary," another tweet read. Trump previously faced criticism for signing on to spend part of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers providing commentary on the boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Victor Belfort. Ahead of this event, he did not attend a ceremony at Ground Zero with Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, nor was he at the memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania where former president George W. Bush spoke, per Deadline. However, he did meet with members of the New York police and fire departments (via The Hill).
Read on to learn what Trump said about Biden that some found so inappropriate.
Why Donald Trump called Joe Biden a "fool"
Donald Trump's 9/11 message was shared on Twitter by Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for his Save America PAC. It began harmlessly enough, with the former president acknowledging the nation's sorrow and thanking first responders for their courage. However, he spent most of the video attacking Joe Biden over the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan. "The leader of our country was made to look like a fool, and that can never be allowed to happen," he said. "It was caused by bad planning, incredible weakness, and leaders who truly didn't understand what was happening." He also called the president's administration "inept."
As reported by ABC News, some former Trump officials praised Biden for carrying out the withdrawal, which Trump also wanted. However, the former president said that this "should have been a year of victory." This seems to suggest that he believed the 20-year war could still be won. While visiting with NYPD officers in Manhattan on 9/11, he continued talking about the withdrawal, accusing the Biden administration of "gross incompetence." He also reasserted his false claim that the 2020 election was "rigged" (via Metro).
So why is Trump going after Biden so hard? Well, the obvious answer is that he might make another bid for the White House. He was asked about this possibility by an NYPD officer. "I know what I'm going to do," he said, per Sky News. "I think you're going to be happy."