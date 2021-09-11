The Real Reason Donald Trump Criticized Joe Biden In His 9/11 Message

Former President Donald Trump is taking some heat for using a somber day of remembrance in America to launch an attack on his former political rival, current President Joe Biden. While Trump no longer has a Twitter page, his words were a hot topic of discussion on the social media platform on September 11.

Some netizens thought that what he said in his video message, which was supposed to be a "September 11th Address," was in poor taste. "To make today his political chess piece. There can be nothing lower," tweeted one critic. Others suggested that his behavior was par for the course. "Totally on brand. Message is always about hate & division even on this tragic anniversary," another tweet read. Trump previously faced criticism for signing on to spend part of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers providing commentary on the boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Victor Belfort. Ahead of this event, he did not attend a ceremony at Ground Zero with Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, nor was he at the memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania where former president George W. Bush spoke, per Deadline. However, he did meet with members of the New York police and fire departments (via The Hill).

