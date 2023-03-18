Macaulay Culkin And Brenda Song Secretly Welcome Second Child
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are expanding their family!
The pair were first linked together in 2017 after they were spotted on a date in California. One year later, Song confirmed her relationship with the "Home Alone" star in an interview with Us Weekly. "It's great! I don't like to talk about my personal life, but everything's wonderful and I'm happy," she gushed. But while she might not have been willing to share too much at the time, Song sure did not hold back on words while celebrating Culkin's 40th birthday. "Happy 40th birthday to this magical being," she penned in an Instagram post. "My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you." Two years later, in January 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had taken their relationship to the next level. "They are and always have been very in love with each other," a source told the outlet at the time.
And through their romantic journey together, Culkin and Song have seemingly always had the dream of starting a family — as revealed in a 2018 appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience." "I'm gonna make some babies," the "Changeland" star said. "This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we've definitely been practicing." Beyond practicing, however, Culkin and Song have been making true their plans — and now there's a new adorable addition.
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song had the best Christmas gift
You might have had a merry Christmas, but best believe Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song had a merrier one. According to Us Weekly, the lovebirds welcomed their second son Carson back in December — shortly before the Christmas holidays. Though reported by several news outlets, neither Culkin nor Song is yet to confirm the arrival of their little one. But this is barely a surprise, given the couple's track record of keeping their private life, well, private. On April 5, 2021, Culkin and Song welcomed their first child, son Dakota Song Culkin but it was not until a few days later that news of his birth broke. "We're overjoyed," the couple said in a statement at the time.
But even though Culkin and Song continue to protect their kids from the spotlight, the couple does not hold back on giving us a glimpse into their lives as parents. In February 2022, Song opened up to E! News about her motherhood experience, sharing that a lot had changed since welcoming Dakota. "I think being a parent changes a lot of your career choices," she explained. "Because now I really think about where things are being shot, how long they're being shot for because everything revolves around my son." In a separate interview with The Cut, the Disney star also described herself and Culkin as hands-on parents who enjoyed a strong familial support system.