Macaulay Culkin And Brenda Song Secretly Welcome Second Child

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are expanding their family!

The pair were first linked together in 2017 after they were spotted on a date in California. One year later, Song confirmed her relationship with the "Home Alone" star in an interview with Us Weekly. "It's great! I don't like to talk about my personal life, but everything's wonderful and I'm happy," she gushed. But while she might not have been willing to share too much at the time, Song sure did not hold back on words while celebrating Culkin's 40th birthday. "Happy 40th birthday to this magical being," she penned in an Instagram post. "My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you." Two years later, in January 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had taken their relationship to the next level. "They are and always have been very in love with each other," a source told the outlet at the time.

And through their romantic journey together, Culkin and Song have seemingly always had the dream of starting a family — as revealed in a 2018 appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience." "I'm gonna make some babies," the "Changeland" star said. "This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we've definitely been practicing." Beyond practicing, however, Culkin and Song have been making true their plans — and now there's a new adorable addition.