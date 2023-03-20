Oprah Takes Controversial Excursion On Latest Vacation With Gayle King

Besties for the resties Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are known for doing life together, whether embarking on cross-country road trips, celebrating each other's career wins, or even launching their own video series, aptly titled "The OG Chronicles." You name it, they've done it... together. "Something about this relationship feels otherworldly to me, like it was designed by a power and a hand greater than my own," Oprah revealed in the August 2006 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine about her longstanding friendship with King. "Whatever this friendship is, it's been a very fun ride — and we've taken it together."

Recently, however, the famous gal pals took an extravagant vacation to Jordan and embarked on a very different ride — on camelback. "We visited the site where John the Baptist baptized Jesus, Petra and all its fascinations, camels, and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of Indiana Jones," the queen of all media gushed in an Instagram post about the once-in-a-lifetime experience, along with a photo of herself proudly perched atop a camel's back. But speaking of camels...