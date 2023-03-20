DWTS Alum Julianne Hough Set To Take Over Tyra Banks' Co-Hosting Gig

The search for a co-host replacement on "Dancing with the Stars" is officially over. Just last week, Tyra Banks announced that she would be taking a step back from her co-hosting gig on the hit ABC show, per TMZ. The model has been in front of the camera for three seasons, most recently alongside Alfonso Riberio, who joined in Season 31, but has since revealed it was time for her to leave.

Banks shared that she is pursuing different ventures in her life, and the co-host gig is not a priority. She revealed, "I feel it's time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV, but behind the scenes." The model has been known to take on different careers, and it seems like the "DWTS" job was just another stop on her professional journey. Banks shared she is an "entrepreneur at heart" and is invested in building her business, as she's moving from the "ballroom to the boardroom."

Fans were anything but devastated by the news, as many have criticized the model's hosting skills, according to SportsSkeeda. Instead, they were more interested to see who would be replacing Banks, as many viewers speculated who the new co-host would be. Well, they don't have to wait any longer because the show has just announced that a former professional dancers (and judge!) will be taking on the exciting new role.