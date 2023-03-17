Tyra Banks Says Goodbye To Her DWTS Host Gig (& No One Is Torn Up About It)

Is it just us, or does it seem like Tyra Banks has had almost every career under the sun? Of course, we know her for strutting her stuff on the runway like an absolute pro, but her talents stretch beyond that. On occasion, Banks has showcased her acting skills, and what now 30-something-year-old could forget her performance in the 1997 film "Life-Size?" In the movie, Banks played a doll who came to life and hung out with Lindsay Lohan. She even showed off her singing chops with the song at the end.

The star has also shown off her spunky personality in a self-titled talk show, and she's served as host of several shows like "America's Next Top Model" and "America's Got Talent." In 2020, Banks added another role to her resume as she replaced Tom Bergeron, the longtime host of "Dancing With the Stars," in season 29. "I've been a fan of 'DWTS' since its beginning. The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up ten notches on the catwalk," she said in a statement. The model added that she had big shoes to fill in replacing Bergeron, but she seemed more than ready for the challenge.

But you know what they say ... all good things must come to an end and that seems to be the case with Banks' "DWTS" stint.