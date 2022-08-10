Tyra Banks Is Getting Dragged Yet Again For America's Next Top Model Behavior

Even though a new cycle from "America's Next Top Model" hasn't taken place since 2018, Tyra Banks is still taking a lot of heat from both viewers and contestants from the show.

Cycle 21 alum Winnie Harlow, who is now a successful supermodel in her own right, told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2018 that her career didn't take off until after the show, insisting that it "doesn't really do anything for any models career, realistically." Angelea Preston, who participated in Cycles 14 and 17, explained in an exclusive interview with Daily Mail that meeting Banks was nothing but a disappointment, stating that the "Life-Size" actor never spoke to any of the contestants and was a "stranger" off-camera.

This isn't the only time Banks made headlines about the reality show, however. As previously reported by Insider, she has continued to be accused of many things, including putting her contestants in Black face, and making problematic remarks about people's sexuality as well as their body image. Banks acknowledged people's outrage and wrote in a now-deleted tweet that she recognizes "those were some really off choices," before sharing that she "appreciate[s] your honest feedback."

Now with yet another vintage clip from the show going viral, it appears Banks and her fellow judges are being slammed for body-shaming.