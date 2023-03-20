Shaquille O'Neal Recovers From Surgery After Alarming Hospital Bed Photo

With his staggering size and impressive athletic ability, Shaquille O'Neal can appear seemingly indestructible to viewers, but the NBA-star-turned-analyst has had a few health scares. In 2020, O'Neal gained weight as he struggled with personal tragedy. "My sister passed away before Kobe [Bryant]. And then Kobe passed away and then I had 28 other people pass away," he told Men's Journal in 2021. "[2020] was a really bad year and I didn't want to do anything," the former Los Angeles Lakers center added, while discussing how he had taken better care of himself since that difficult year.

Once he was more mindful about his diet, the pounds started to shed off of O'Neal, and he inched closer to his playing weight. "I lost 40 pounds," he told Entertainment Tonight in late 2022 as he mentioned his fitness goals. "I'mma get real chiseled up and do an underwear ad with my sons," the "Uncle Drew" actor joked.

Fans were glad to see the four-time NBA champion take his health seriously, as a few years earlier O'Neal revealed how much he had neglected his personal well-being. "I don't have a family physician, never had a doctor," he told Today in 2019. Eventually, O'Neal underwent a full physical and was diagnosed with sleep apnea. "Sleep apnea can cause hypertension or strokes, you could die," O'Neal recalled the doctor telling him, per a 2022 interview with GQ. When O'Neal tweeted a photo from a hospital, many fans were concerned.