The Heartbreaking Reason Shaquille O'Neal Has Trouble Sleeping

Shaquille O'Neal has a tragic reason as to why he hasn't been able to sleep at night. Back in 2011, the former NBA star took part in a study on sleep apnea. His then-girlfriend, Nikki "Hoopz" Alexander, opened up about his snoring and sleep disruptions as the two were interviewed for the study. "It usually happens when he's on his back. And then he ... gets into that deep snore," Alexander said of O'Neal. She added, "And then he stops. His chest will stop moving and everything like he was not breathing. So I nudged him ... then he catches his breath. I'm like, 'Dude, you just stopped breathing in your sleep.'"

During the study, doctors on behalf of Harvard Medical School monitored O'Neal's sleep patterns overnight. Their results showed that the basketball legend has moderate sleep apnea. They then gave O'Neal a nasal mask which is designed to help him breathe and sleep better. "Since I've met with Dr. C, I've been getting at least, seven to eight, nine hours of sleep a day. I feel good," O'Neal said. Sadly, O'Neal's recent sleep problems are related to the losses and heartbreaks he's faced in recent years.