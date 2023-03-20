The Tragic Death Of Harry Potter And Star Wars Actor Paul Grant

The family of Paul Grant — known for his roles in the "Harry Potter" and "Star Wars" franchises — confirmed the actor's tragic death at the age of 56 on March 20. According to Sky News, Paul was found outside of Kings Cross station in London on March 16 after collapsing. His daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, informed the publication that her father stayed in the hospital until officially being pronounced dead early in the morning of March 20. "I'm heartbroken ... No girl deserves their dad to be taken away," Sophie told the outlet. "He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He's gone too soon."

Audiences across the globe recognize Paul from his stint as a beloved Ewok in 1983's "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi." He was responsible for another iconic scene in 2001's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" as one of the goblins who ran Gringott's Wizarding Bank. Paul was also a stuntman, performing stunts in the '80s films, "Willow," "Labyrinth," and "Legend."

With the shocking news of his death, Paul's family and fans are grieving the actor.