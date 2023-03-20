The Tragic Death Of Harry Potter And Star Wars Actor Paul Grant
The family of Paul Grant — known for his roles in the "Harry Potter" and "Star Wars" franchises — confirmed the actor's tragic death at the age of 56 on March 20. According to Sky News, Paul was found outside of Kings Cross station in London on March 16 after collapsing. His daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, informed the publication that her father stayed in the hospital until officially being pronounced dead early in the morning of March 20. "I'm heartbroken ... No girl deserves their dad to be taken away," Sophie told the outlet. "He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He's gone too soon."
Audiences across the globe recognize Paul from his stint as a beloved Ewok in 1983's "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi." He was responsible for another iconic scene in 2001's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" as one of the goblins who ran Gringott's Wizarding Bank. Paul was also a stuntman, performing stunts in the '80s films, "Willow," "Labyrinth," and "Legend."
With the shocking news of his death, Paul's family and fans are grieving the actor.
Paul Grant said 'You only live once'
Paul Grant had a full life after leaving the film business after his last role in "Harry Potter." The actor leaves behind his girlfriend, three children, stepchildren, and grandchildren. Fans of Grant — plus fans of '80s cinema, in general — took to social media to reminisce on his roles that have remained in pop culture to this day.
"Rest in peace, Paul Grant," one fan wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for your contributions to the Star Wars franchise and the entertainment industry as a whole. You will be missed." Another user said, "He was a fantastic actor May he rest in Peace."
Before his death, the stuntman was open about his previous struggles with drugs and alcohol, but always had a positive outlook on life. Just weeks prior to being found at King's Cross station, a YouTuber interviewed Grant about his life after the big screen. "I had money, but I blew it," he admitted to the camera. "Listen, I've enjoyed my life. You only live once, don't ya?" Rest in peace and condolences to Grant's family.