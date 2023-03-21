Andy Cohen Says His Fiery Feud With Larsa Pippen At RHOM Reunion Was Personal

Television personality and resident Housewife wrangler Andy Cohen is known for keeping it cool while a bevy of beautiful women is duking it out all around him. (Never forget the time New Jersey Housewife Teresa Giudice tossed Cohen like a lousy throw pillow. YIKES.) Alas, even the Bravo king himself has a breaking point.

During the "Real Housewives of Miami" Season 5 reunion, Cohen shocked viewers everywhere when he lost his cool, went toe to toe with Miami OG Larsa Pippen, and admonished her for her "a**hole behavior." In real-time, however, shortly after the squabble, Cohen took to his Instagram story to atone for his transgressions. "We're still shooting, and I didn't have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today," he revealed during a break. Pippen then interjected, asking if he was going to apologize for his behavior, and Cohen quickly repented. "I'm sorry, Larsa," he apologized. And just like that, the beef was seemingly squashed.

But why were Cohen's feathers so ruffled, anyway? As it turns out, the fiery feud proved to be more personal than just normal Housewives stuff...