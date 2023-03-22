Dick Van Dyke Suffers Minor Injuries After Malibu Car Crash
Famous entertainer Dick Van Dyke has been involved in a car crash in Malibu.
Police officials told TMZ that the 97-year-old lost control of his 2018 Lexus in the wee hours of the morning on March 22 and crashed into a gate. It's possible that wet road conditions and rain played a factor in the one-car accident. While it's reported that the "Never a Dull Moment" actor suffered minor injuries, including bleeding from the nose and mouth and a possible concussion, he denied further medical treatment and left the scene without incident. It should also be noted that drug or alcohol use is not suspected of having played a role in the crash. Sources claimed, however, that officials on the scene have filed a request with the California Department of Motor Vehicles for the nonagenarian to submit to another driver's test.
Alas, this isn't the first time Van Dyke has been involved in a harrowing car accident.
Dick Van Dyke is no stranger to car accidents
In August 2013, legendary performer Dick Van Dyke was pulled out of his fiery Jaguar by a good Samaritan.
Jason Pennington told TMZ he was traveling on the 101 highway in Los Angeles when he spotted a gentleman sitting at the helm of a vehicle that was engulfed in smoke. Thankfully, Van Dyke made it out unscathed. "It just started making a noise, and I thought I had a flat at first, then it started to smoke, then it burned to a crisp," he later recalled to TMZ. "There was a fireman, a nurse, and a cop just happened to be passing by. Somebody's looking after me," he added.
Earlier that same year, the then 87-year-old celebrity opened up to the Huff Post about how he managed to stay fit. "I've always exercised, and of course I've always danced. I tell people my motives [for exercising] have changed. In my 30s, I exercised to look good; in my 50s, I exercised to stay fit; in my 70s, I exercised to stay ambulatory; and in my 80s, I exercise to avoid assisted living."