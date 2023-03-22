Dick Van Dyke Suffers Minor Injuries After Malibu Car Crash

In August 2013, legendary performer Dick Van Dyke was pulled out of his fiery Jaguar by a good Samaritan.

Jason Pennington told TMZ he was traveling on the 101 highway in Los Angeles when he spotted a gentleman sitting at the helm of a vehicle that was engulfed in smoke. Thankfully, Van Dyke made it out unscathed. "It just started making a noise, and I thought I had a flat at first, then it started to smoke, then it burned to a crisp," he later recalled to TMZ. "There was a fireman, a nurse, and a cop just happened to be passing by. Somebody's looking after me," he added.

Earlier that same year, the then 87-year-old celebrity opened up to the Huff Post about how he managed to stay fit. "I've always exercised, and of course I've always danced. I tell people my motives [for exercising] have changed. In my 30s, I exercised to look good; in my 50s, I exercised to stay fit; in my 70s, I exercised to stay ambulatory; and in my 80s, I exercise to avoid assisted living."