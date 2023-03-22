Jewel Accuses Her Mother Of Staggering Embezzlement

When Jewel hired Lenedra Carroll as her business manager, she had no idea her own mother would be stealing millions from her. On the "Verywell Mind Podcast," the "Hands" singer told host Amy Morin that Carroll had embezzled "over $100 million" from her. "Thirty-four years old, realize I'm $3 million in debt, realize my mom stole it, realize everything I thought my mom was, isn't what she was, very difficult psychological thing to come to terms with," Jewel revealed. She went on to describe Carroll as "calm ... soft, she never yelled." However, her mother would have her stare at a light bulb for hours, telling her that her mind was powerful enough to turn it on if she tried hard enough. "What it actually was was my mom didn't want to stay there and be with me, and she babysat me by having me watch light bulbs. So sometimes the appearance of an attached figure isn't what it seems," Jewel reflected.

The "Foolish Games" singer had previously touched on the subject of her mother in her memoir, "Never Broken: Songs Are Only Half the Story." She wrote, "I found out that not only was all my money gone, but I was several million dollars in debt. The same year I came to believe that my mom, who was also my manager, was not the person I thought she was." Since learning of the betrayal, Jewel severed all ties with her mother.