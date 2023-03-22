Tom Cruise Plays One Key Role In Estranged Daughter Suri's College Plans
It seems like Tom Cruise can do just about anything he sets his mind to. From flying planes to skydiving, the man seems unstoppable. However, there's one thing the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor struggles with, and that's keeping up a relationship with his daughter, Suri Cruise.
Suri is one of Tom's three children and is the only child from his marriage with actor Katie Holmes. In 2006, Holmes and Tom welcomed a young Suri into what seemed like a perfect little family as they shot the cover of Vanity Fair. Before their divorce, the father-daughter duo had a solid relationship and he even shared with Oprah that Suri would offer him fashion advice, per People. However, when Holmes and Cruise divorced in 2012, things took a turn.
Since the divorce, Tom has rarely been seen with Suri, as their last public appearance was back in 2012. Even as the years have passed, it seems that the duo still struggles to have any sort of relationship. In 2019, a source told HollywoodLife, "As challenging as things have become for him and his daughter, he still loves her. Tom never intended to be estranged from his daughter when he decided to have a family with Katie, and he looks forward to repairing their relationship one day." That day still seems far away because even as Suri is nearing a momentous time in her life, Tom is only playing one key role in it.
Tom Cruise is reportedly paying Suri's college tuition
It's almost time for Suri Cruise to leave the nest and begin her college journey. According to the Daily Mail, the 16-year-old has already started applying to different colleges. Her love for fashion never stopped since giving Tom Cruise style advice, because the young teen is considering fashion school. While they were close back then, the father-daughter duo is anything but now. A source shared, "Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade. She does not go to see his movies, and he has no part in her life." Because of their estranged relationship, Tom reportedly has hardly any input in his daughter's college education. On the other hand, his ex-wife, Katie Holmes is heavily involved in the process, per The Daily Mail. A source shared, "Suri is applying to schools all over the place. [Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other."
Despite his lack of involvement in Suri's college adventure, there's one thing Tom is said to play a key role in — finances. Per the Daily Mail, Tom and Holmes' divorce agreement requires the actor to pay for his daughter's college expenses. Although he hasn't been present in her life, the source shared that he has "always maintained his responsibilities" for his daughter's finances. So, Suri will definitely have no problem paying for whatever school she attends.