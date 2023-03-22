Tom Cruise Plays One Key Role In Estranged Daughter Suri's College Plans

It seems like Tom Cruise can do just about anything he sets his mind to. From flying planes to skydiving, the man seems unstoppable. However, there's one thing the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor struggles with, and that's keeping up a relationship with his daughter, Suri Cruise.

Suri is one of Tom's three children and is the only child from his marriage with actor Katie Holmes. In 2006, Holmes and Tom welcomed a young Suri into what seemed like a perfect little family as they shot the cover of Vanity Fair. Before their divorce, the father-daughter duo had a solid relationship and he even shared with Oprah that Suri would offer him fashion advice, per People. However, when Holmes and Cruise divorced in 2012, things took a turn.

Since the divorce, Tom has rarely been seen with Suri, as their last public appearance was back in 2012. Even as the years have passed, it seems that the duo still struggles to have any sort of relationship. In 2019, a source told HollywoodLife, "As challenging as things have become for him and his daughter, he still loves her. Tom never intended to be estranged from his daughter when he decided to have a family with Katie, and he looks forward to repairing their relationship one day." That day still seems far away because even as Suri is nearing a momentous time in her life, Tom is only playing one key role in it.