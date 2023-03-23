Dylan Sprouse And Longtime Girlfriend Barbara Palvin Are Reportedly Engaged

It's crazy to think that Dylan Sprouse and his twin brother, Cole Sprouse, are all grown up — like where has the time gone? These child stars have been around forever, appearing in everything from "Friends," where they played the role of Ross's son, to "Big Daddy," where they nailed the dynamic with Adam Sandler. And who could forget the teenage years when they both starred with another teen icon in Ashley Tisdale in "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody"? The twins have grown up before our eyes, and we've seen them go from child stars to men.

While Cole starred in "Riverdale," Dylan flew more under the radar but made headlines after meeting Barbara Palvin at a party in 2017. "She followed me, so I was like, I guess I'll give her something. And I slid into her DMs. I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number,'" he explained to W Magazine. "And she didn't message me for six months." The pair began dating and made things official on Instagram in 2018 when Palvin shared a photo with Dylan accompanied by a sweet caption, writing, "Even though it's your birthday I feel I just got the biggest present of all Happy birthday Boss Baby." Ugh, our hearts.

Over the years, they've shared plenty of super adorbs photos, and now, they're ready to take their romance to the next level.