Dylan Sprouse And Longtime Girlfriend Barbara Palvin Are Reportedly Engaged
It's crazy to think that Dylan Sprouse and his twin brother, Cole Sprouse, are all grown up — like where has the time gone? These child stars have been around forever, appearing in everything from "Friends," where they played the role of Ross's son, to "Big Daddy," where they nailed the dynamic with Adam Sandler. And who could forget the teenage years when they both starred with another teen icon in Ashley Tisdale in "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody"? The twins have grown up before our eyes, and we've seen them go from child stars to men.
While Cole starred in "Riverdale," Dylan flew more under the radar but made headlines after meeting Barbara Palvin at a party in 2017. "She followed me, so I was like, I guess I'll give her something. And I slid into her DMs. I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number,'" he explained to W Magazine. "And she didn't message me for six months." The pair began dating and made things official on Instagram in 2018 when Palvin shared a photo with Dylan accompanied by a sweet caption, writing, "Even though it's your birthday I feel I just got the biggest present of all Happy birthday Boss Baby." Ugh, our hearts.
Over the years, they've shared plenty of super adorbs photos, and now, they're ready to take their romance to the next level.
Dylan Sprouse liked it so he put a ring on it
It looks like Dylan Sprouse and his longtime love, model Barbara Palvin, are engaged! Though Sprouse and Palvin have not officially announced the happy news themselves, a source close to the pair spilled the beans to Entertainment Tonight. "Dylan and Barbara are engaged. They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy," the insider told the outlet. "They're always very in love with and by each other's sides, but they're even happier than usual. They can't wait to start this new chapter together." How sweet is that?
Even though Dylan and Palvin have yet to share their news publicly, they haven't exactly been hiding it. Photos shared by Us Weekly in March captured the former Victoria's Secret model with a ring on, ahem, that finger, at the Mammoth Film Festival — thus setting off alarms and basically confirming the engagement. Sneaky, sneaky if you ask us!
Many fans of the couple have taken to social media to weigh in on the engagement, and the reviews were mixed. "Just found out Dylan Sprouse is engaged, so if you need me I'll be in a dark room listening to Lana Del Rey," one person tweeted. "Barbara palvin and dylan sprouse are engaged literally soulmates," another wrote. "It's so wild that Dylan sprouse just got engaged to a literal victoria secret model, meanwhile his twin brother is the most cringed at man on the internet rn," a third chimed in.