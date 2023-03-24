Melania Trump Reportedly Isn't Happy About Donald's Hush Money Drama With Stormy Daniels
Melania Trump is not particularly pleased with her husband's current legal troubles. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal released an exposé revealing that Donald Trump, who was at the time president of the United States, had paid off former adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money. According to the report, Daniels previously had sexual relations with Donald, whom she met at a golf tournament in 2006. The $130,000, facilitated by Michael Cohen, a key member of the Trump Organization, was paid to prevent the adult film star from going public with the truth.
But while Cohen and Donald admit that a payment was made to Daniels, the pair have since denied allegations of the affair. At the time of the alleged affair, Donald was already married to his third wife Melania. "These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011. President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels," Cohen told The Daily Beast in 2018.
Given the timing of the payment — shortly before the 2016 presidential election — Donald become a subject of an investigation, with the Department of Justice suspecting that by paying off Daniels, he broke campaign finance laws. Between allegations of an affair and a likely criminal case, however, one person that wants no part of the drama is former first lady, Melania Trump.
Melania Trump is keeping her distance from Trump's legal drama
She's got 99 problems and Stormy Daniels is not one! According to People, former first lady Melania Trump is distancing herself from the drama ahead of Donald Trump's possible indictment and arrest. "Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband," an insider told the outlet.
Her lack of interest, however, does not signify approval, as sources claim Melania is still pretty upset about the situation. "She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned," the source explained. "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends." As noted by the insider, Melania's anger dates back to 2018 when news broke that Donald paid off Daniels.
In her 18 years married to Donald, Melania has had to endure multiple cheating scandals and sexual assault allegations involving the former president. Despite this though, Melania, a former model, has proved her loyalty and support for Donald to be unwavering. "It is not my concern and no focus of mine. I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do," she once told ABC News. "I know people like to speculate and the media like to speculate about our marriage and circulate the gossip."