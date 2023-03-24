Melania Trump Reportedly Isn't Happy About Donald's Hush Money Drama With Stormy Daniels

Melania Trump is not particularly pleased with her husband's current legal troubles. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal released an exposé revealing that Donald Trump, who was at the time president of the United States, had paid off former adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money. According to the report, Daniels previously had sexual relations with Donald, whom she met at a golf tournament in 2006. The $130,000, facilitated by Michael Cohen, a key member of the Trump Organization, was paid to prevent the adult film star from going public with the truth.

But while Cohen and Donald admit that a payment was made to Daniels, the pair have since denied allegations of the affair. At the time of the alleged affair, Donald was already married to his third wife Melania. "These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011. President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels," Cohen told The Daily Beast in 2018.

Given the timing of the payment — shortly before the 2016 presidential election — Donald become a subject of an investigation, with the Department of Justice suspecting that by paying off Daniels, he broke campaign finance laws. Between allegations of an affair and a likely criminal case, however, one person that wants no part of the drama is former first lady, Melania Trump.