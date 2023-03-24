Tom Brady's Unexpected Career Move Has Personal Backstory

His NFL career might be done but Tom Brady is not giving up on sports — at least not yet. Brady, arguably one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, first announced his retirement in February 2022 after 22 years in the league. "I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed," he wrote in a statement released on Twitter. "This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore." However, only 40 days later, Brady unretired himself, explaining to fans that it was not time to get off the field. "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now," he tweeted in March 2022. Following the announcement, Brady returned to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his team since 2020.

And then in February 2023, Brady decided he was done — hopefully for the last time. "I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring, for good," he said in an Instagram video. "Really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me ... Thank you guys for letting me live my absolute dream and I wouldn't change a thing." But even though Brady's NFL career is over, the 7-time Super Bowl champion is shifting gears to a different league.