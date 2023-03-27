Why Michael Jordan Really Ended His Friendship With Charles Barkley

Once upon a time, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan dominated the NBA. Both drafted into the league in 1984, with Jordan going to the Chicago Bulls and Barkley starting off with the Philadelphia 76ers, Jordan and Barkley often competed against each other on the court with their most memorable face-off being at the 1993 NBA Finals. However, while this could have given way to rivalry, it only gave way to a beautiful friendship between the men. Sadly, their bond did not last for too long.

The pair famously fell out about a decade ago, but while they never shared the reason for their feud, Barkley has since revealed that losing his friendship was a huge blow. "I think probably, me and Michael [Jordan] were best friends, that's probably the most prominent thing. Michael Jordan, losing his friendship was probably the most prominent thing that's happened to me," he said during an appearance on the "Let's Go!" podcast. But despite Barkley admitting that there is no hard feelings on his part, the former Phoenix Suns player believes that reconciliation is yet to happen because "we're both stubborn and we haven't talked."

These days, however, Barkley, who now works as a sports analyst, is revisiting the longtime feud and spilling the tea on what led to it — and if there is a future for their lost friendship.