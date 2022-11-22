Why Charles Barkley Fell Out With Michael Jordan

In the '90s, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were undoubtedly two of the biggest stars in the NBA. We guess you could call them a modern-day Steph Curry and Draymond Green. While Jordan primarily played with the Chicago Bulls for most of his career, Barkley bounced around a little more than his counterpart, enjoying stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and the Houston Rockets, per the Montgomery Advisor. Barkley's career earned him a spot in the 2006 Hall of Fame class (via NBA), while Jordan was inducted into the 2009 class. Plain and simple — these dudes are legends. As most NBA fans know, Jordan and Barkley also played together in 1992 and 1996 at the Olympic games, making up part of the "dream team." It's clear that they have both achieved greatness in their lives.

It goes without saying that the former friends have been pretty honest with each other about various topics, including politics. In 1998, Barkley had his sights on running for governor of Alabama, per Essentially Sports, but Jordan didn't necessarily agree with the decision. "Hell, no! No. No way. He's witty, he's smart, but he's not a politician," Jordan said. "He's gotta help his own people. They'd vote for him down in Arkan...Alabama. I wouldn't vote for him for s**t in North Carolina." Tell us how you really feel!

Not long after, Barkley got into trouble with his own sharp tongue, and his brutal honesty may have been the nail in the coffin of their friendship.