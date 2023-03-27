Chanel West Coast's Ridiculousness Exit Carves Path For Her New Paramount Deal

Chanel West Coast is a woman of many talents. There's no doubt that West Coast can sing and rap, and she's made countless hits and music videos. However, most fans instantly recognize her for co-hosting the MTV hit "Ridiculousness." The star first began appearing on the show in 2011 and has appeared in 600-plus episodes over 30 seasons. What's kind of crazy is that West Coast has more episodes of the series under her belt than Rob Dyrdek.

The star has brought so many memorable moments to the stage over the years, and West Coast has spoken about how much "Ridiculousness" means to her on several occasions, including in a 2020 interview with CBS during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Since I was little, I would watch TV and say I want to do that," she told the outlet. "I love doing TV, and I would love to get into more acting. I love to do it all. I love film and TV, and I want to get into directing and I used to do voiceovers for cartoons." She also noted that before landing the gig on "Ridiculousness," she appeared in "Fantasy Factory" and had no idea that "Ridiculousness" would be just as big (if not bigger) of a hit than that show — and we're not going to lie — it's pretty close.

In that interview, West Coast mentioned that she had other career plans in mind, and now she's exploring them.