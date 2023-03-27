Chanel West Coast's Ridiculousness Exit Carves Path For Her New Paramount Deal
Chanel West Coast is a woman of many talents. There's no doubt that West Coast can sing and rap, and she's made countless hits and music videos. However, most fans instantly recognize her for co-hosting the MTV hit "Ridiculousness." The star first began appearing on the show in 2011 and has appeared in 600-plus episodes over 30 seasons. What's kind of crazy is that West Coast has more episodes of the series under her belt than Rob Dyrdek.
The star has brought so many memorable moments to the stage over the years, and West Coast has spoken about how much "Ridiculousness" means to her on several occasions, including in a 2020 interview with CBS during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Since I was little, I would watch TV and say I want to do that," she told the outlet. "I love doing TV, and I would love to get into more acting. I love to do it all. I love film and TV, and I want to get into directing and I used to do voiceovers for cartoons." She also noted that before landing the gig on "Ridiculousness," she appeared in "Fantasy Factory" and had no idea that "Ridiculousness" would be just as big (if not bigger) of a hit than that show — and we're not going to lie — it's pretty close.
In that interview, West Coast mentioned that she had other career plans in mind, and now she's exploring them.
Chanel West Coast inks deal with Paramount
Chanel West Coast is leaving "Ridiculousness," and it's safe to say that it's literally the end of an era. The singer has been appearing as a co-host on the series for over a decade alongside Rob Dyrdek and another well-known co-host in Sterling "Steelo" Brim. The star issued a statement to the press, explaining why she opted to leave the show that she has become such a fixture on.
"After years of being a part of the "Ridiculousness" family, I'm sad to say goodbye to the show," she shared, adding that she was "very excited" for her next gig with MTVE/Paramount. "It's time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer," she added. West Coast also took a more serious turn in her statement. "My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and TV," she said as she plans to pursue other television and movie projects. "I'm also very excited for the world to see me beyond 'the laugh' and for once, see the real me," she added.
The television personality also posted the news for her 3 million-plus Instagram followers, and on Instagram, she also revealed that she has a docuseries in the works. It didn't take long for her fans to flood the post with comments, with the consensus being that the show just won't be the same without her. We'll miss you, Chanel!