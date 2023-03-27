Daniel Radcliffe Is Going To Be A First-Time Dad

Daniel Radcliffe is all grown up since his "Harry Potter" days. The actor rose to fame at just 12 years old when he starred as the Boy Who Lived in 2001's "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone." By the time the franchise ended, Radcliffe was in his early 20s. After "Harry Potter," the actor went on to star in more adult fare, including "Equus" and "Kill Your Darlings." It was the latter movie where Radcliffe met his now-girlfriend, Erin Darke. The two played love interests and their chemistry sparked an off-screen romance. "That's a wonderful record of us flirting for the first time. There's no acting going on — not from my end, anyway. There's a moment when she makes me laugh, and I'm laughing as me and not as my character. She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble," Radcliffe recalled to Playboy.

Since starring in "Kill Your Darlings" together, Radcliffe and Darke have been together for over 10 years. The two went on to star together in an episode of "Miracle Workers" in 2021, which he described as "incredibly special," per People. "Hopefully we'll get to do more in the future, but we also both write, so maybe we'd write something together at some point, and that would be cool," he mused. While they haven't starred in any more projects together as of yet, the happy couple is collaborating on their first child together.